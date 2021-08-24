Eight in ten retailers in rent arears after pandemic ‘body-blow’ – report

Eight in ten retailers are in rent arears with at least one landlord after the Covid-19 pandemic “body blow,” according to a survey from Retail Excellence.

The lobby group surveyed 145 retailers, covering 1,650 retail outlets across the country.

In 20pc of rent arrears cases respondents say there is no engagement with the landlord, and that the landlords are demanding full payment of rent due – including for the nine months that stores were closed due to restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19.

Two-thirds of rent arrears cases “without an appropriate resolution” involved institutional landlords, according to the survey.

Respondents said that where landlords are willing to engage, the most common solution offered was 50pc off rent on periods of closure, or a deferred payment plan.

“This survey provides a useful indication of what is happening in the market at present, as retailers struggle to get back on their feet after the body-blow of enforced closures due to the pandemic,” Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence, said.

“We welcome any engagement from landlords on rent arrears, and as such it is concerning to see one in five respondents say landlords are not engaging with them on rent due and are demanding full payment despite the fact that stores were shut for nine months.”

Deals are being done “across the board,” Mr Graham said. However, “in general, it seems it is the smaller, local landlords that are being reasonable and willing to compromise,” he added.

The survey was carried out on foot of an appearance by a delegation from Retail Excellence before the joint committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment last month to discuss the challenges facing the retail industry in light of the pandemic.

Earlier this month Hammerson, which owns many of the UK and Ireland's biggest shopping centres, said rent collection rates have continued to improve.

In Ireland, the company co-owns Dundrum Town Centre with German insurer Allianz. The group also owns half of the Pavilions shopping centre in Swords, the Ilac Centre in Dublin city centre and 40pc of the Kildare Village premium outlet mall.

The group has collected 83pc of its rent in Ireland in respect of 2020. For the first half of this year, its rent collection rates here are at 65pc.

Hammerson provided rent waivers for lockdown periods during 2020 and 2021 totalling £41m. Last month the listed company said it does not expect to offer rent cuts or rent holidays to retailers in the future.