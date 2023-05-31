EDF Renewables and Simply Blue partner up for offshore wind projects

Val Cummins, Project Managing Director for Emerald and Western Star and Ryanne Burges, Director of Offshore and Ireland at EDF Renewables

EDF Renewables Ireland and Simply Blue Group have signed a partnership deal to develop two floating wind projects off the coast of Ireland.

The Western Star project will be located off the west coast of Clare in waters over 100m deep. It will have a capacity of up to 1.35GW.

The Emerald development will operate off the coast of Cork, with a total capacity of 1.3GW.

The two projects together are expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately two million Irish homes across the country.

The partnership between France’s EDF Renewables and Cork-based Simply Blue Group is subject to a merger clearance.

The French renewable energy developer is set to replace Shell which pulled out of the two offshore wind projects last September.

EDF Renewables operates in more than 20 countries around the world.

Project manager for both developments Val Cummins said she expects the partnership to have a “transformational positive impact on Ireland’s maritime and energy landscape.”

"Emerald and Western Star will complement our flagship, fixed-bottom foundation, Codling Wind Park development off the east coast of Ireland, diversifying our offshore portfolio in Ireland and strengthening our position as a key player in the Irish and UK offshore markets,” EDF Renewables UK and Ireland chief executive Matthieu Hue said.

Simply Blue chief executive Sam Roch Perks said the group currently has over 10GW of projects in development globally.

"Simply Blue’s expertise in floating offshore wind has been brought to bear on the selection of the two sites, following extensive stakeholder engagement and initial environmental assessments,” he added.

The group employs over 100 people, with 10 global offices.