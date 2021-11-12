Eddie Rocket’s not closing down as group says reports of its demise ‘greatly exaggerated’

Restaurant chain Eddie Rocket’s is not closing down despite reports to the contrary, its owners have clarified this evening.

Rocket Restaurants Group said recent media reports and online commentary stating the restaurants would be closing – which did not include Independent.ie - are wide of the mark and added, “we would like to state very clearly that we are not closing down”.

“To misquote Mark Twain – reports of my demise have been greatly exaggerated,” a statement from the group said.

The American-style diner group admitted Eddie Rocket’s experienced a “challenging trading year” for the 2020 financial period, as reflected in the figures filed to the Company Registration Office during the week.

“This was due to mandated closures of eat-in service across all our diners, in line with government guidelines during the peak pandemic period. All locations are now open for both eat in and takeout orders,” the group said in the statement.

Eddie Rocket’s will remain open at all locations, the group said, and added it was actively seeking to expand its workforce.

“Rocket Restaurants Group has recently undertaken a series of investments in technology and marketing innovations, along with opening its latest Eddie Rocket’s diner in Bray, Co. Wicklow. The Group has accelerated its digital transformation to futureproof the delivery, click & collect and self-order kiosks elements of its business,” a spokesperson for the group said.

The Group, headed by chief executive Niall Fortune, opened its first Eddie Rocket’s diner in Dublin in 1989. The Rocket Restaurants Group now comprises 45 restaurants across Ireland, Northern Ireland and Germany.