Economy might take off like a rocket after Covid, but only on one engine

Hundreds of thousands of people will have heard Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s pronouncement on Tuesday that the economy is set to take off “like a rocket”, and wonder what he is talking about.

He is probably talking about consumer spending from those who have squirrelled away large savings during the pandemic. He is also probably talking about key sectors like IT and pharma.

He is also most likely talking about other sectors which have enjoyed solid export gains during the pandemic, which look set to continue.

This is all good stuff. But not if you work for an airline, in live events, as a tour guide or in many pubs.

Obviously the Government feels it has to bite the bullet on beginning to reduce the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and a gradual withdrawal is seen as the best way to go.

Equally, businesses in some of the lower-paid sectors are complaining that they cannot get staff back to work quickly enough as long as the full PUP is in place.

However, many are unlikely to see that rocket-like takeoff and yet they will see their payments fall as the support is gradually withdrawn.

We are about to see a reopening of hotels and restaurants. The hospitality and tourism sectors support 260,000 jobs according to Fáilte Ireland. Hotels in many parts of the country will be busy with staycationers for several weeks this summer. But what happens after that?

Of the 260,000 jobs supported by tourism and hospitality, a staggering 180,000 of them are supported by overseas visitors. In 2019 we had 11 million visits from overseas. It will take several years before we can get back to those levels again. Staycationers typically support 80,000 jobs.

The reality for many in the aviation, events and tourism sectors, is that their PUP payments are about to drop. They will face redundancy come the autumn and winter and therefore they may be forced to find new jobs.

This is where the retraining and upskilling part of the Government’s economic strategy comes in. It plans to spend close to €200m on retraining programmes as part of an overall recovery plan involving between €3.5bn and €4bn.

Given that almost €1bn of that is coming from the EU (a smaller share than many would have expected) it doesn’t leave a massive sum available for longer term rebuilding.

The biggest chunks of that budget will be spent on extending pandemic supports to businesses and employees.

Retraining is necessary but delivering effective programmes is not easy. For example, the Government wants to invest heavily in retro fitting homes. This will require significant numbers of suitably trained construction workers in the right parts of the country, given that most of the retrofitting is needed in homes outside the big cities.

Will we have many former flight attendants who want to become window fitters? Will we have former tour guides who will easily adjust to installing heat pumps?

In fact, younger people from some of these industries will move somewhere else to where they believe airline jobs or hospitality jobs will be. Yes, others will retrain to some extent but these programmes can look better on paper than in practice.

There is also the issue of outward migration by people who decided to move back to their home countries during lockdown. They might decide Ireland, especially from a housing point of view, is too expensive. In some casual sectors we have seen people heading to places like London which has opened up its economy faster.

We could even find that a previously vibrant live music industry has lost many of its experienced staff who have given up and gone into other things.

Various projections suggest that we could have an unemployment rate of over 8pc next year. This is worryingly high if it comes to pass.

There are some positives around the Government’s plan. We have been here before. After the last crash unemployment hit over 15pc but by 2015 we had more than two million people back working again. The best base figures to work off are for 2019, when we hit 2.36 million people in employment. That figure rose by a massive 79,900 in 2019 which showed the jobs momentum that was in the economy.

Previous government initiatives like Pathways to Work did help get people out of long-term unemployment, so much so that by the end of 2019 we had just 39,500 long-term unemployed, or 1.6pc of the labour force.

The challenge is that the figures came on the back of an economy that was firing on all cylinders. The multinational tech sector wasn’t the only thing expanding, so too was tourism, services and the IFSC along with dairy and food.

The outlook for the next two to three years is for some sectors to take off like a rocket and others to really struggle. Everyone in the airline industry says we cannot simply turn route capacity back on after dialling it right down to a trickle during Covid.

Ireland will have to compete for international visitors, airline capacity and investment. The potential threats from Brexit in the likes of the food industry have yet to be full seen.

The sense of pent up demand in the economy is palpable. This will provide a boost to hotels and restaurants, retailers, as well as construction and the major multinational stalwarts.

However, under closer scrutiny, we see that most of what is sold in retail in Ireland is imported. Increases in car sales will be good for car salesmen and women, but there is no domestic motor industry.

We have to be careful that the sectors of the economy, appearing to take on rocket-like speed, are actually doing as much good as we would like.