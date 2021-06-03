| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Economy might take off like a rocket after Covid, but only on one engine

Richard Curran

The hospitality and tourism sectors support 260,000 jobs according to Fáilte Ireland Expand

Close

The hospitality and tourism sectors support 260,000 jobs according to Fáilte Ireland

The hospitality and tourism sectors support 260,000 jobs according to Fáilte Ireland

The hospitality and tourism sectors support 260,000 jobs according to Fáilte Ireland

Hundreds of thousands of people will have heard Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s pronouncement on Tuesday that the economy is set to take off “like a rocket”, and wonder what he is talking about.

He is probably talking about consumer spending from those who have squirrelled away large savings during the pandemic. He is also probably talking about key sectors like IT and pharma.

He is also most likely talking about other sectors which have enjoyed solid export gains during the pandemic, which look set to continue.

Most Watched

Privacy