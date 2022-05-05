Economy may need further aid, IMF warns Government

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned the Government that some Covid-style supports may be needed to counter the effects of the war in Ukraine.

However, the Washington-based fund said after a week-long mission in Dublin that the Government should maintain “two-way flexibility” and withdraw support if it leads to higher prices.

Last month the IMF predicted inflation would average 6.5pc this year and 2.8pc in 2023, with gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 6pc this year and 5pc in 2023.

“Fiscal policy needs to strike a fine balance between countering the headwinds from the war in Ukraine and containing inflationary pressures,” said the head of the IMF’s mission to Ireland, Khaled Sakr.

“Given inflationary pressures, future additional support, if needed, should be temporary and carefully targeted to better support vulnerable segments of the population while maintaining price signals to induce energy savings.”

The Government has the space to spend more on “social and growth-enhancing and green” projects, the IMF said in its report, given the debt-to-GDP ratio is set to fall below 40pc by 2027.

More investment in education and training could also help cope with a shortage of construction workers, the IMF said.

It also warned domestic firms are still lagging behind their multinational counterparts.

Given impending corporate tax changes and looming pension costs, the IMF said the Government should “broaden” the tax base by removing special VAT rates, increasing property taxes and putting future corporate tax windfalls in a rainy day fund.

In its report, the IMF also warned of lingering problems with housing supply and bank profitability.

On housing, the IMF says the State should make construction qualifications easier to obtain, while speeding up building permits and local zoning.

It said the Government’s shared-equity scheme for first-time homebuyers does not address supply and could push prices up, warning the Government to keep it “narrowly targeted and limited in size to prevent further upward pressures on prices”.

Banks are well capitalised but their “profitability remains under pressure”, the IMF said, making it expensive to access mortgages and difficult to get SME loans.

It should be easier to repossess homes, and the Government should lift limits on bankers’ pay and bonuses, and return the remaining retail lenders to private ownership, the report said.

“It is important to resolve lingering issues from the [global financial crisis], especially addressing the challenges to the recovery of collateral, recognizing banks’ need to retain talent, and noting the importance of divesting government ownership,” said Paul Mathieu, the head of the financial sector assessment team on the Irish mission.

It said Central Bank mortgage limits should be “monitored” and “complemented by limits on total debt” if warranted.

The IMF also struck a note of caution on the large amount of foreign-owned assets in Ireland, which it estimates at 90pc of total assets. It says property funds hold assets worth around 40pc of GDP.

Significant cross-border flows of real estate investment activity could “act as a channel of contagion for global financial shocks” it said.