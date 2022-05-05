| 16.4°C Dublin

Economy may need further aid, IMF warns Government

The State is urged to be ‘flexible’ if supports lead to higher prices

The IMF slashed its world growth forecast by the most since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, and projected even faster inflation, after Russia invaded Ukraine and China renewed virus lockdowns. Photograph: Al Drago/Bloomberg Expand

Sarah Collins

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned the Government that some Covid-style supports may be needed to counter the effects of the war in Ukraine.

However, the Washington-based fund said after a week-long mission in Dublin that the Government should maintain “two-way flexibility” and withdraw support if it leads to higher prices.

