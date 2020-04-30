| 11.2°C Dublin

Economy in freefall with 'worse to come' as lockdowns bite

 

David Chance

THE coronavirus lockdown hit the high street here hard in March, with retail sales falling by their largest amount in a single month since the financial crash, and across Europe economies stared into the abyss as output fell by the largest amount since records began in 1995.

Data from the Central Bank of Ireland showed credit card and ATM transactions fell by €144m in March from a year earlier and it said a bigger hit was to come in April when it expected figures to fall by almost 40pc.

The sudden stop in economic activity across Europe also pushed inflation sharply lower and in some countries, including Ireland, a negative number was recorded due to the hefty falls in the price of oil, although the small sample sizes will have skewed the data as they did in the UK recently.

