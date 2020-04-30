THE coronavirus lockdown hit the high street here hard in March, with retail sales falling by their largest amount in a single month since the financial crash, and across Europe economies stared into the abyss as output fell by the largest amount since records began in 1995.

Data from the Central Bank of Ireland showed credit card and ATM transactions fell by €144m in March from a year earlier and it said a bigger hit was to come in April when it expected figures to fall by almost 40pc.

The sudden stop in economic activity across Europe also pushed inflation sharply lower and in some countries, including Ireland, a negative number was recorded due to the hefty falls in the price of oil, although the small sample sizes will have skewed the data as they did in the UK recently.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said yesterday that the volume of retail sales fell 12.7pc from February. "This is the largest monthly decrease since January 2009," the CSO said. On an annual basis, sales volumes slumped by 11.1pc. Bars were the worst affected, although food businesses outside supermarkets saw a 17pc rise in sales. The data from the Central Bank added more detail to the retail picture and said that in March, spending in the groceries/perishables sub-sector recorded its largest year-on-year increase since the series began with a €373m rise, up 43pc. The biggest spending losses were in transport and accommodation, with year-on-year declines at 56pc and 55pc, respectively. "The worrying thing for retailers is that the lockdown only started in the middle of March, so worse is yet to come, particularly in April, where we've had a full lockdown in the month," said independent economist Alan McQuaid. The picture outside Ireland was just as grim and European statistics agency Eurostat said that the eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 3.8pc in the first quarter of this year from the final quarter of 2019. "These were the sharpest declines observed since the series started in 1995. In March 2020, the final month of the period covered, Covid-19 containment measures began to be widely introduced by member states," Eurostat said. Read More Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 3.3pc in the euro area. Preliminary data also released yesterday showed a fall in the headline HICP inflation rate as Ireland shifted into negative territory at -0.2pc year on year along with seven other eurozone countries due to the sharp fall in energy prices. Overall the rate of inflation fell to 0.4pc from 0.7pc. "The blizzard of depressing economic data released this morning confirms that the eurozone economy was in freefall at the end of March, with GDP dropping by a record amount throughout the region," said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics. The European Central Bank policy meeting held after the raft of grim data was published offered some help to make its longer-term refinancing operations even more generous. This should offset concerns about the risk of banks cutting their lending as the economic slump deepens. There was disappointment that a more direct response to the economic freefall was not made. "The bank's failure to expand its asset purchase programmes leaves some doubt about policymakers' commitment to ensure that the huge economic shock which the region is experiencing does not morph into a new sovereign debt crisis," said Mr Kenningham.