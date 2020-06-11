Healthcare workers are paid on average €25,000 less than workers in the ICT sector, but their risk of infection is almost seven times higher, the report said. Picture posed

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is falling hardest on the lower paid and relatively lightly on sectors where workers are already typically better off, according to the National Economic and Social Council (NESC).

While many professional workers have been able to work from home - retaining their jobs and salaries, those in poorly paid jobs in the worst-affected sectors of the economy such as food and accommodation have been hit hardest.

At the same time, a cohort of poorly paid but essential workers has emerged.

"Workers in food-retail have continued to work in outlets in the face of the outbreak, with average incomes €26,500 lower per year than a worker in, say, the financial services sector, with twice the risk of contracting Covid," the report said yesterday.

The findings are based on NESC research that found 670,000 workers in information and communications technology (ICT), financial and professional services, and wider industry have average annual incomes of around €55,200, and a low risk score for Covid-19. In contrast the 902,000 workers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and other valuable services earn an average €29,300 a year, and their Covid-19 infection risk is over five-times higher.

"In this sense, the pandemic has made good jobs better and more valuable to the worker; and made poor jobs worse, yet more valuable to society," according to the report's author Dr Cathal FitzGerald.

"The pandemic has magnified existing negative aspects of poor jobs: low and inadequate incomes; insufficient hours, benefits and pensions; and contractual insecurity and lack of representation. It has brought renewed attention to employment vulnerability," he said.

By the end of April, unemployment stood at over 694,000, a rate of 28.2pc and almost half the population have had their employment situation affected by the business lockdowns that have been put in place to combat the virus.

Healthcare workers who have been particularly hard hit by the virus through their jobs - are paid on average €25,000 less than workers in the ICT sector, but their risk of infection is almost seven times higher, the report said.

It also highlighted the risks of cutting Covid payments for workers with poor sick pay who rely on State illness benefits. That usually only kicks in on the seventh day of illness, and at €203 weekly maximum, there are fears this could force them to work even when sick and reignite infections.

While wage gains across society had picked up, data from the Central Statistical Office shows that between 2013-16, they were flat.

"Employment shocks can impact a person's future employability, potential future earnings, and can lead to poor health and social exclusion. This is especially true for younger people," said the NESC.

Irish Independent