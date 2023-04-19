ECB’s Philip Lane says interest rates to stay high

Interest rates will remain high despite euro area inflation easing “quite a bit” this year, the European Central Bank’s chief economist Philip Lane has said.

“More increases are expected and rates will remain relatively high for the next number of years,” Mr Lane told an event organised by state agency Enterprise Ireland on Wednesday.

“What happens five years out? Are we going back to the super-low rates that we got used to? In fact, the answer is no.”

However, he said there was a “lot of uncertainty” about what the ECB would do in the near term and by how much it will hike rates at its next meetings.

Markets are expecting at least two more 0.25pc hikes this year. The ECB has already raised rates six times since last July, with its main lending rate reaching 3.5pc and its deposit rate hitting 3pc.

Mr Lane also said that a recession is not necessary to bring rates down, despite the ECB being “in a phase of monetary policy tightening at the moment”.

“We do think the combination that’s most likely is the European and world economy growing and inflation coming down,” he said.

He said it was in the interest of firms for inflation to come down.

“We all want to get back to a situation where inflation is so low and stable that you don’t have to think about it,” he said.

His comments came after Enterprise Ireland chief executive Leo Clancy said that some of the export growth enjoyed by Irish firms last year was down to rising prices, particularly in the dairy sector.

Exports from the companies it supports grew by a record 19pc on 2021 levels, reaching €32.1bn, Enterprise Ireland said on Wednesday. Wider Irish goods exports also reached a record of over €200bn in 2022.

The EU’s statistics agency confirmed today that the eurozone inflation rate fell in March to 6.9pc, down from over 8pc the month before.

The Department of Finance believes Irish inflation has peaked.

According to the Central Statistics Office, price rises slowed down in March after a surprise inflation spike in February, but mortgage interest payments, energy and food prices are continuing to rise.

The Irish consumer price index rose 7.7pc last month, compared to a year earlier, down from 8.5pc in February.

Forecasters from the Central Bank, Economic and Social Research Institute, International Monetary Fund and Department of Finance predict inflation will average between 4.5pc and 5pc this year, down from almost 8pc in 2022.

The Department of Finance said yesterday that inflation is expected to come down to 2.5pc next year, while the economy continues to grow.