ECB is powerless to stem shock with no Super Mario to plug leak

The era of 'Super Mario' formally came to an end yesterday when the European Central Bank looked into its bag of policy tricks and came up empty.

Under its former chief, Mario Draghi, who was nicknamed after the plucky plumber in the Nintendo game thanks to his rescue of the euro in 2012 and his seemingly endless ability to come up with new central banking plays, the ECB itself acquired a new aura.

It turns out that when he left last November, Mr Draghi had exhausted his plumber's bag of tools.

Financial markets greeted moves by new ECB president Christine Lagarde yesterday to inject liquidity into the banking sector and to shore up company finances with yet another big sell-off.

The problem is that the central bank's interest rates have been negative since June 2014.

Since September last year, which was the last time 'Super Mario' deployed his bag of tricks, they have stood at a negative 0.5pc.

That means ECB rates are now close to what economists call the "reversal rate", where further interest rate cuts work to undermine economic confidence by hurting bank lending margins and therefore loan volumes to freeze up.

Having bought €2.6trn in government debt, the ECB has also run up against its own limits and despite the free cash on offer for lending announced yesterday, the eurozone economy is close to collapse thanks to the coronavirus onslaught.

"We worry a global 'sudden stop' in financing is beginning to emerge, with Covid-19 the underlying driver," said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute for International Finance, a grouping of the most powerful banks and other financial companies.

"Monetary and fiscal easing measures are a welcome palliative, but in the end only a concerted response in terms of testing and containment will be able to mitigate the 'fear factor' in markets and jump-start global demand," Mr Brooks wrote in a new report.

In other words, it is time to put your trust in doctors of medicine rather than economists with doctoral thesis.

Irish Independent