ECB increases bond buying by an extra €500bn

The European Central Bank has increased its bond buying by an extra €500bn.

The bond buying period has been extended until March 2022.

This takes the size of the ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programm (PEPP) to €1.85tn.

No interest will be charged on the bonds.

The move, which had been expected, comes as policy makers increased its efforts to prevent the euro zone from a double-dip recession.

The euro is trading up on the news, while government bond yields across the euro area were also higher.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to hold a press conference call this afternoon.

