ECB at loggerheads over stimulus path

Dutch central bank governor Klaas Knot said on Thursday that the outlook is not yet weak enough to warrant the resumption of bond purchases. He echoed comments by Germany's Jens Weidmann, who a few days earlier said speculation over a large stimulus package "doesn't do justice" to the latest data.

While both men have a history of being hawkish, their latest outspokenness gives ECB president Mario Draghi and his executive board something to mull over as they prepare proposals for the September 12 session. Mr Draghi primed investors after the previous meeting in July to expect some form of stimulus, describing the economy as "getting worse and worse".

"Sometimes one of the things you notice is - whether it's a hawkish move or a dovish move - that the people on the other side of the argument start becoming more explicit and vocal when they're basically losing the argument," said Nick Kounis, an economist at ABN Amro. "That basically is where we are."

One fundamental disagreement is over whether the ECB should only deliver an interest rate cut next month - which Mr Knot said he is open to - or something bigger. That is partly about the economy, which is battered by a manufacturing recession, trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty, but which also shows occasional bright spots. It is also about how much fire power the central bank has left.

"If deflation risks come back on the agenda then I think the asset-purchase programme is the appropriate instrument to be activated, but there is no need for it in my reading of the inflation outlook right now," Mr Knot said.

"Not reactivating the asset-purchase programme also means you keep some powder dry for when actual future contingencies happen."

Euro-area economic confidence unexpectedly improved in August and the French economy grew faster than initially estimated in the second quarter.

On the dovish side, Finnish bank governor Olli Rehn has fuelled the debate by calling for an "impactful" package that overshoots expectations.

Mr Draghi's successor from November, Christine Lagarde, weighed in with written answers to a European Parliament questionnaire this week.

She said the ECB has not hit the lower bound on rates, and has a "broad toolkit" which it can and should use to tackle a downturn.

"Given the summer break, there has likely been little opportunity for governors to get a sense of how the balance of opinion in the governing council is moving," Greg Fuzesi, an economist at JP Morgan, said. "While it might seem easy to dismiss comments from Weidmann and Knot as possibly too hawkish to influence most governors, their sense that the growth outlook is still hard to gauge is likely shared by some."

Mr Draghi will be acutely aware that failure to deliver a large stimulus package risks tightening financial markets and worsening the already protracted slowdown.

Mr Knot's comments sent the euro and bond yields higher.

Investors have recently stepped up predictions for a package of measures.

Banks including Goldman Sachs, Nomura and ABN Amro predict a new round of quantitative easing. Societe Generale said this week that it now sees the ECB cutting the deposit rate by 20 basis points to minus 0.6pc and announcing that it will start buying €40bn a month of debt.

"Persistent weakness in the CPI data, a decline in inflation expectations and a lower path for global oil prices, as implied by futures markets, will likely prompt the ECB to revise down its inflation forecast, and announce a large stimulus package in September," said economist Maeva Cousin.

"The market expectations are overdone," Mr Knot said. "If stimulus is warranted to protect the resilience of domestic demand then I think conventional policy easing would be the appropriate instrument to contemplate - so a rate cut."

Traditional policy hawks such as executive board members Sabine Lautenschlaeger and Yves Mersch have not yet given their views on what should happen next. Slovak governor Peter Kazimir, a former politician who joined the ECB this year, said officials will need to muster "broad unity" in favour of more monetary stimulus if they are to make it credible. Mr Knot signalled he is not there yet.

"We don't have deflation risks and we don't even have a recession, but we still have Brexit uncertainty looming and that is not going to be resolved by September 12," he said. "If we stay in this somewhat below-potential growth world, the next shock might actually take us into recession, and what do we do then?"

Bloomberg

Irish Independent