EBS and Haven latest to hike mortgage rates

Mortgage lenders Haven and EBS have become the latest to raise variable rates – announcing increased of 0.35pc on certain products.

Haven is announcing an increase of 0.35pc to its variable rate mortgages effective from May 18th. It will push the rate on an 80pc loan to value variable rate mortgage to 3.5pc.

Haven continues to offer lower green mortgage fixed rates to customers buying their home with an energy rating of B3 or higher.

Haven fixed mortgage rates remain unchanged.

EBS is raising the interest rate on its buy-to-let variable mortgage to 5.43pc. Its fixed rate and home-owner variable rates remain unchanged while a lower cost green mortgage fixed rate is available to buyers of homes with an energy rating of B3 or higher.

Both EBS and Haven are part of AIB Group, headed by CEO Colin Hunt. Haven mortgages are offered through brokers. The bank said a monthly repayment on a new €100,000 Haven owner occupier variable rate mortgage with a loan-to-value of 50-80pc over a 25 year term rise to €489.96. The previous monthly repayment would have been €471.61.

A monthly repayment on an existing €100,000 EBS buy-to-let variable rate mortgage over a 25 year term will be €1,007.88. The previous monthly repayment would have been €990.42.

The price increases are the latest in the wake of the European Central Bank’s succession of interest rate increases, which are expected to continue in May.