Eaten alive – as the war in Ukraine drags on and with input prices spiralling, is the era of cheap food over?

Retail food prices rose by an average of 11.7pc during the year to November, up from a 10.6pc annual increase the previous month, according to the CSO’s latest inflation figures. This compares with an increase of just 0.6pc in the 12 months to November 2021.

For some foodstuffs the price increases have been much greater, with flour and cereal prices up 14.3pc, pasta 17.8pc, bread 17.7pc, poultry 17.5pc, fresh milk 32.7pc, butter 23pc, eggs 20.8pc, sugar 24.8pc and margarine and other vegetable fats by 29.6pc.

With Christmas just two weeks away, the traditional festive dinner is also going to cost a lot more. A premium oven-ready turkey that would have cost €9.50 a kilo last year will set you back €11 this year, an increase of 16pc, according to Nigel Sweetman, chairman of the IFA’s poultry committee.

He also predicts a major shortage of eggs in the New Year as, at current prices, it isn’t worth poultry farmers’ while to replace laying hens. Something similar may also happen with pork and bacon, where the prices being paid to pig farmers have failed to match their rising costs.

The only chink of light seems to be coming from the humble spud, tea and coffee, with potato prices up just 4.3pc over the past year while tea prices are up 3.7pc and those of coffee by 4.1pc.

What’s happening? Where has this bout of food price inflation, the most severe in almost two generations, come from?

Vladimir Putin has to shoulder at least some of the blame. His invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and the resulting economic sanctions has meant that the global cereals market has been gravely disrupted – before the invasion, Ukraine and Russia supplied 25pc global wheat exports and 31pc of barley exports.

Russia and its satellite Belarus are also major fertiliser producers, a combined 37pc of the world’s potassium output, 17pc of nitrogen and 14pc of phosphorus in 2019.

Consumers should brace themselves for even higher beef, chicken, bacon and egg prices come spring

While most retail food prices have risen by between 10pc and 20pc over the past year, food commodity prices have risen much, much more.

In December 2020 wheat, the main ingredient in bread, pasta, biscuits, cakes etc, cost €220 a tonne, while barley was at about €195 a tonne. Soymeal, the main feedstuff for poultry and pork cost about €420 a tonne, according to the IFA’s Grain Market Update.

A year later the price of wheat had risen to €300 a tonne and barley to about €295. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the de facto Russian blockade of Odesa, the port through which Ukraine exports most of its grain, then sent grain prices into the stratosphere with both wheat and barley prices going over €400 a tonne in April and May while soymeal hit €600 a tonne.

A cessation of hostilities would allow much of the lost acreage to be planted in the spring instead.

And it’s not just grain prices that have soared. Dairy prices have also leaped, with bulk butter currently trading at over €7,100 a tonne, up more than 60pc over the past year. Other oils and fats have seen similar price rises with sunflower oil, of which Ukraine is the largest producer, up 35pc over the past two years.

While the lifting of the blockade of Odesa and a generally good Northern hemisphere harvest has caused grain prices to ease, with the most recent IFA figures showing wheat back to €330 a tonne and barley at €320. Even after these recent price falls, wheat is up over 50pc and barley by more than 60pc over the past two years and rapeseed oil, an increasingly popular crop for Irish farmers, up over 30pc.

While grain prices have eased significantly since the second quarter, soy, a key input for pig and poultry farmers, has barely budged and is still trading at well over €500 a tonne.

Fertiliser prices and those of other farm inputs have also soared. The most recent figures from the CSO show that Irish farmers were paying 122pc more for fertiliser, 40pc more for energy, 33pc more for feed and 12.5pc more for seed in September 2022 than they had been paying 12 months previously. Overall, the price of farm inputs has risen by almost 37pc over the past year.

These higher input prices comfortably exceeded the higher prices most farmers have been receiving for their output, which the CSO estimates rose by 29pc over the same period. Only dairy and tillage farmers are ahead of rising prices, with milk prices having risen by almost 49pc and grain prices up 47pc.

All other farmers have seen their prices lag costs with cattle prices having risen by just 13.2pc, poultry prices by only 7.4pc and pig prices by 34pc. Consumers should brace themselves for even higher beef, chicken, bacon and egg prices come spring.

How much farther has the surge in food prices left to run? Crop inputs provider Origin released its first quarter trading figures on November 22. These showed that while Origin’s sales jumped 58pc to €716m in the three months to the end of October, volume growth was much, much more modest.

Volumes at its core Ireland and UK division (64pc of total sales) rose by 8.8pc, while sales at its Continental European arm (21.5pc of the total) were up just 1.2pc. Only Origin’s Latin American business (6.5pc of total sales) recorded a double-digit increase with volumes rising by 20.5pc.

Grain prices have moderated somewhat but we are never going back to 2019 and 2020 prices

What the Origin figures are pointing to is an underlying increase of somewhere between 40pc and 80pc in fertiliser and seed prices over the past 12 months. Will these be reflected in higher crop prices come the 2023 harvest?

Not necessarily. The input price increases driving the 58pc increase in Origin’s first-quarter sales were mainly a carryover from the second half of Origin’s previous financial year from February to July 2022, when the post-invasion inflation was at its peak, says chief executive Sean Coyle.

If he is right, then Irish household budgets are going to change. For most of the past two decades Irish households have been spending a progressively smaller proportion of their total budgets on food. According to the CSO’s Household Budget Survey, the average Irish household spent €118 a week on food in 1999/2000, the equivalent of 20.4pc of its total budget.

This proportion of household budgets going on food gradually fell, to 18.1pc in 2004/2005, 16.2pc in 2009/10 and 14.7pc in 2015/16. In the most recent Household Budget Survey, the average family was spending €123 a week on food, an increase of less than 5pc on the 1999/2000 figure.

It’s not just grain prices that have soared. Dairy prices have also leaped

In other words, there was very little food price inflation during the first two decades of the 21st century and when overall inflation over this period is taken into account, which the CSO estimates at 42pc for the period from 1999 to 2015, food prices fell significantly in real (inflation-adjusted) terms.

With many food prices having risen by much more than overall inflation over the past two years, this downward trend in the proportion of household spending going on food looks set to be at least temporarily reversed.

Real retail food prices fell by at least a third during the first 20 years of this century – which gives some indication of the possible scope for increases now that prices are rising once again.

While these lower food prices were great for consumers, they were not so good for producers. Now the pendulum has swung in the opposite direction. Although food commodity prices have eased from their immediate post-invasion peaks, we seem to have entered a new era of permanently higher prices.

With the 2022 harvest in, all eyes are now on 2023. Winter planting has been “strong”, according to Coyle.

The one exception has been Ukraine.

“There is a significant area under occupation. Many farmers are not going to take a chance planting a winter crop,” he says. He estimates that crop planting in Ukraine is back 50pc year-on-year.

Even Ukraine isn’t totally a lost cause, as a cessation of hostilities would allow much of the lost acreage to be planted in the spring instead.

“2023 will see some moderation from 2022 prices. There will be some further moderation in 2024. Longer term the challenge will be to produce enough food for an eight billion population planet,” says Coyle.

However, he cautions that, even with an easing of grain prices over the next two years, food prices probably have farther to rise as farmers seek to recover higher input prices from the retailers.

“The pig and poultry sectors are weaker. They need to see a strengthening prices to cover the [higher] cost of inputs”.

That’s the benign scenario. With victory in Ukraine slipping ever further out of his reach, will Putin be tempted to go for broke? While the Turkish-brokered deal that lifted the blockade of Odesa in August has largely held since then, the Russian president has made occasional threatening noises about reimposing the blockade. If he were to do so, this would rapidly send grain prices back up to their April and May highs.

It would seem, that for consumers, the choice for the foreseeable future is between dear and even dearer food.