Eaten alive – as the war in Ukraine drags on and with input prices spiralling, is the era of cheap food over?

Before the invasion, Ukraine and Russia supplied 25pc global wheat exports and 31pc of barley exports. Photo: Depositphotos Expand
Retail food prices rose by an average of 11.7pc during the year to November, up from a 10.6pc annual increase the previous month, according to the CSO’s latest inflation figures. This compares with an increase of just 0.6pc in the 12 months to November 2021.

For some foodstuffs the price increases have been much greater, with flour and cereal prices up 14.3pc, pasta 17.8pc, bread 17.7pc, poultry 17.5pc, fresh milk 32.7pc, butter 23pc, eggs 20.8pc, sugar 24.8pc and margarine and other vegetable fats by 29.6pc.

