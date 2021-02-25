Earnings up almost 10pc at food group Total Produce

Total Produce has seen its earnings increase last year despite the “unprecedented challenges” from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) increased 8.2pc last year to €219.4m.

Total revenue was up 1.7pc to €6.3bn, according to annual results from the Carl McCann headed group.

Meanwhile, adjusted profit before tax increased by 18pc to €116m.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Mr McCann said the “strong results demonstrate the robustness of the group's business model in the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

The group said it is in a strong financial position, with net debt of €144.3m down from net debt of €221.2m at the end of 2019.

Total Produce said there would be a 7.5pc increase in 2020 final dividend to 2.770 cent per share.

Last week the company announced that it was to combine with Dole Food Company under a newly created, United States-listed firm called Dole plc.

Once the transaction has been completed Total Produce will no longer be listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange.

