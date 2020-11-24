| 11.7°C Dublin

Earnings rise at CRH despite fall in sales

Albert Manifold, chief executive of CRH

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

Earnings at  Ireland’s biggest company, CRH, increased in the nine months to the end of September, despite a fall in sales. 

The group reported earnings before interested, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) of $3.4bn (€2.86bn) for the period, an increase of 2pc on last year.

CRH’s ebitda margin of 16.6pc is up 100 basis points.

Sales declined 2pc to $20.6bn (€17bn), according to a trading update.

The company has reached an agreement to divest its Brazil cement business for $200m (€168.5m).

Albert Manifold, chief executive of CRH, said: "Markets continue to be impacted by the global pandemic and while we have seen some lower activity levels, I am pleased to report further improvement in trading performance, with an advance in both profitability and margins.

The outlook for the coming months remains uncertain and visibility is limited, however, I am confident that we are well positioned for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

Looking to the rest of this year, CRH says it expects full-year ebitda to be in excess of $4.4bn (€3.7bn), which is ahead of 2019 on a like-for-like basis.

A non-cash impairment of $800m is expected between now and the end of the year.

The group reported $65m of non-recurring Covid-19 related restructuring items in the first six months of the year and it expects to incur similar costs in the second half of 2020.

