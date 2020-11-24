Earnings rise at CRH despite fall in sales

Earnings at Ireland’s biggest company, CRH, increased in the nine months to the end of September, despite a fall in sales.

The group reported earnings before interested, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) of $3.4bn (€2.86bn) for the period, an increase of 2pc on last year.

CRH’s ebitda margin of 16.6pc is up 100 basis points.

Sales declined 2pc to $20.6bn (€17bn), according to a trading update.

The company has reached an agreement to divest its Brazil cement business for $200m (€168.5m).

Albert Manifold, chief executive of CRH, said: "Markets continue to be impacted by the global pandemic and while we have seen some lower activity levels, I am pleased to report further improvement in trading performance, with an advance in both profitability and margins.

The outlook for the coming months remains uncertain and visibility is limited, however, I am confident that we are well positioned for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

Looking to the rest of this year, CRH says it expects full-year ebitda to be in excess of $4.4bn (€3.7bn), which is ahead of 2019 on a like-for-like basis.

A non-cash impairment of $800m is expected between now and the end of the year.

The group reported $65m of non-recurring Covid-19 related restructuring items in the first six months of the year and it expects to incur similar costs in the second half of 2020.

