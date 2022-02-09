Earnings jump to €1.7bn at Smurfit Kappa, with packaging ‘effectively sold out’

Paper packaging giant Smurfit Kappa reported earnings of €1.7bn last year, as the company said its integrated paper and packaging system “remains effectively sold out.”

Last year’s earnings performance is up 13pc on 2020.

The group has benefitted from the shift to online shopping since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to increased demand for cardboard shipping boxes.

Smurfit Kappa reported revenue of €10bn in 2021, up 18p on the €8.5bn in revenue reported the prior year, according to annual results from the company.

Revenue in Europe was up 18pc, driven by volume growth and input cost recovery through progressive box price increases, the company said.

In the Americas, revenue was up 20pc on the full year of 2020.

The group’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin was 17pc in 2021.

Smurfit Kappa said its recent acquisition in Italy ensure continued security of supply for its customers.

The company also said it experienced “unprecedented cost inflation” in 2021.

“I am happy to report that Smurfit Kappa has delivered another excellent performance in 2021. This was particularly pleasing as the year was characterised by unprecedented cost inflation,” Tony Smurfit, CEO of Smurfit Kappa, said.

“Full year EBITDA was €1.7bn, an increase of 13pc on 2020, with an EBITDA margin of 16.8pc. This performance demonstrates the strength of the integrated model, the quality of our business, our operational efficiency and increasing geographic and product diversity.”

On the back of the performance the board of the company is recommending a 10pc increase in the final dividend to 96.1 cent per share.

Turning to this year, current trading is “strong and our integrated paper and packaging system remains effectively sold out,” Mr Smurfit said.

“We continue to see significant opportunities across our geographic footprint and as such, we are investing to build a platform for durable growth to meet customer demand,” he added.

Smurfit Kappa has around 46,000 employees in over 350 production sites across 36 countries.

The company is located in 23 countries in Europe, and in 13 across the Americas.