Earnings jump 43pc at Smurfit Kappa

Paper packaging giant Smurfit Kappa said it had delivered a “strong” performance in the first nine months of the year, with both revenues and profits on the rise.

Smurfit Kappa saw its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rise by 43pc in the same period.

EBITDA increased to €1.7bn. The group reported improved margins of 18.2pc, up from 16.6pc for the last quarter of 2021.

As a result of this growth, Smurfit Kappa now expects to deliver EBITDA of approximately €2.3bn for the full year 2022.

Last year, the group reported earnings of €1.7bn.

The Dublin-listed group generated revenues of €9.7bn for the 9 months to 30 September. This marked an increase of 33pc compared to the year prior.

In April, the group said it was managing to raise its prices to beat the rise in costs associated with surging input costs, supply chain challenges and the war in Ukraine.

Smurfit Kappa reported that these price increases had helped to offset inflation so far this year.

“Significant cost inflation is being recovered in corrugated box pricing as anticipated,” said group CEO Tony Smurfit.

“Against strong comparisons, corrugated box volumes were flat for the first nine months.”

“With Smurfit Kappa's scale and geographic reach across 36 countries, together with the many specialist businesses within the group, there remain many opportunities for growth,” Mr Smurfit added.

Smurfit Kappa currently employs around 48,000 people in over 350 production sites.