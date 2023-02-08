Earnings jump 38pc at Smurfit Kappa

Paper packaging giant Smurfit Kappa reported earnings of €2.3bn in 2022, marking an increase of 38pc from 2021.

The company said that it had recorded a successful performance in “a year of extraordinary circumstances”, with revenues up 27pc across the period.

Total sales rose to €12.8bn in 2022, according to annual results published by the company.

Group chief executive Tony Smurfit said that the rate and pace of inflation negatively impacted demand last year, with this trend coinciding with the reversal of “unsustainably high demand levels” experienced during the pandemic.

Box volumes were down less than 2pc for the full year, with a slowdown particularly evident in the second half of the year where Smurfit Kappa noted a move towards stock reductions by its customers.

While box volumes were down 2pc across the year in Europe, revenue in the region was up 26pc due to price increases.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the European market rose by 42pc to €1.8bn, with margins rising to 18.6pc.

This was also attributed to the impact of price increases for customers in the market, partly offset by higher energy and other raw material costs.

Since April 2022, the group has reported that it would be hiking its prices in a bid to beat the rise in input costs associated with supply chain challenges and the war in Ukraine.

In the Americas, revenue was up 29pc on the full year of 2021.

The Dublin-listed group’s overall EBITDA margin was 18.4pc in 2022.

“The year was characterised by unprecedented cost inflation, especially in energy, which moderated in the latter part of the year,” Mr Smurfit said.

“As illustrated by our performance in 2022, Smurfit Kappa has successfully navigated this environment.”

“Although very early, 2023 has started well,” he added. “While there are and always will be challenges, Smurfit Kappa has never been in better shape strategically, financially, and operationally.”

On the back of the performance, the board of the company is recommending a 12pc increase in the final dividend to 107.6c per share.

Smurfit Kappa has around 48,000 employees in over 350 production sites across 36 countries.

The company is located in 23 countries in Europe, and in 13 across the Americas.