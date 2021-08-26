Earnings jump 25pc at CRH, helped by easing of Covid restrictions

Ireland’s biggest company CRH has reported a 25pc jump in earnings for the first half of this year, helped by an easing of Covid restrictions in its main markets.

The company reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $2bn in the six months to June 30, a 25pc increase year-on-year.

The performance benefitted from “strong volume growth as well as a continued focus on price improvements and cost rationalisation which more than offset the impact of cost inflation.”

Revenue for the period increased 15pc to $14bn, according to interim results from the group.

During the period there was a “positive underlying backdrop in both North America and Europe”, CRH said.

Like-for-like sales in the groups Americas Materials division increased by 3pc compared to 2020, driven by improved volumes of aggregates, cement and ready-mixed concrete.

In Europe, the materials arm of CRH delivered “strong” volume growth compared to last year, which was heavily impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, along with “good price momentum in key markets.” This resulted in like-for-like sales 17pc ahead of 2020.

CRH said its building products division benefited from strong residential repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI) activity in North America. Together with price progress across all platforms, the division delivered like-for-like sales 8pc ahead of 2020.

Albert Manifold, chief executive of CRH, said: "Our integrated and solutions-focused approach leaves us uniquely positioned for the changing needs of construction, while our continued strong cash generation provides us with the flexibility to invest in future growth opportunities for our business.”

“Based on current trading conditions and the positive momentum that we see across our markets, we expect second-half group EBITDA to be ahead of a record prior year."