Earnings increase at Datalex on the back of cost management

The Irish travel software firm Datalex has reported positive earnings for the first half of this year, boosted by cost management.

The company, which helps airlines to boost their ancillary sales to customers, generated adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of $1.8m (€1.5m) for the six months to June 30, a swing on the loss of $1.3m (€1.1m) in the same period last year.

Total operating costs before exceptional items in the first half of 2021 decreased by 22pc to $12.2m (€10.3m), according to interim results from the Dermot Desmond-backed group.

Total revenue for the six month period was $12.6m (€10.6m), a 5pc decline versus the same period in 2020.

The decline in revenue was in line with management expectations due to the continuing impact of Covid-19 on the airline industry and the further impact of the Delta variant this year.

Post the period, on July 8 the group completed a capital raise of $29.7m (€25m).

Commenting on the results, Sean Corkery, CEO of Datalex, said: “The recovery from the impact of Covid-19 on the airline industry will take time and airlines continue to operate in a Covid-centric backdrop which has caused them to delay and extend IT and digital investment decisions.”

“However, we have experienced a considerable increase in sales pipeline activity in the second quarter of 2021, as airlines began to reconsider investment in their retailing technology as part of their recovery strategies.”

Datalex’s customers include Air China, Aer Lingus, Hainan Group, JetBlue and Trailfinders.

Separately, the group said Niall O’Sullivan, its chief financial officer, will retire from his role at the company at the end of the year.

Mr O’Sullivan, who was also until now on the board of Datalex, had been in the position for two years.

The company said it has initiated a search for his replacement and will update the market “in due course.”