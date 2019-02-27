Earnings increase 15pc at Eir

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation increased 15pc to €141m at Eir in the three months to 31 December.

Revenue of €322m was stable year-on-year, according to a statement from the group.

Meanwhile, operating costs of €105m were down 15pc or €19m year-on-year.

Cash on the group’s balance sheet jumped 64pc year-on-year to €222m.

Carolan Lennon, Eir chief executive officer, said: "The first six months of our financial year saw continued progress on our transformational journey to becoming a more agile organisation, focused on continued investment in infrastructure in Ireland, improved customer experience and service, and building the best broadband and mobile networks in the country."

Eir reported "solid" broadband growth, with 936,000 broadband customers, up 25,000 or 3pc year-on-year. The number of Eir Vision customers increased by 6,000 or 8pc, while there was a 24pc increase in Eir Sport users across all platforms to 297,000.

The group’s mobile base stood at 1,045,000 customers at 31 December 2018, decreasing by 1pc or 11,000 compared to the corresponding prior year period.

Online Editors