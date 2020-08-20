Earnings fall slightly at CRH as the company incurs $65m of Covid costs

Ireland’s biggest company CRH has reported a slight fall in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the first half of this year.

Ebitda was $1.59bn (€1.33bn) for the six months to June 30, down from $1.62bn (€1.36bn) in the same period last year, according to interim results from the group.

The company incurred one-off costs of $65m (€54.5m), mainly due to Covid-19 related restructuring items.

However, on a like-for-like basis earnings increased 2pc year-on-year, while CRH's ebitda margin increase 70 basis points to 13pc.

Like-for-like sales revenue was down 3pc to $12.2bn (€10.2bn) on the back of “significant disruption” in the months of April, May and June due to the spread of Covid-19.

CRH had record cash generation of $1bn.

Albert Manifold, chief executive of CRH, said: “Our first-half performance is testament to the hard work and dedication of all our people during a very challenging and uncertain period.

The outlook for the rest of the year and into 2021 remains uncertain and is dependent on an improving health situation across our markets.”

CRH said that solid price progression, good cost control and lower energy costs resulted in like-for-like ebidta in its Americas materials division increasing by 20pc.

However, in Europe ebitda fell by 28pc compared to last year, largely due to the “significant” impact of Covid-19 restrictions in the UK and other Western European markets.

The group’s first-half profit before tax was $518m, down from $717m in the first half of 2019, due to lower profit on divestments compared with the first half of last year.





Looking forward, CRH said the near-term outlook for economic and construction activity across its markets remains uncertain.

The company expects like-for-like sales in the third quarter to be slightly behind the same period in 2019.

Overall ebitda for the third quarter is expected to be in line with the same period last year.

