Earnings fall 9pc to €1.5bn at Smurfit Kappa

Paper packaging giant Smurfit Kappa has reported a drop in earnings for 2020.

Last year the company recorded earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of €1.5bn, a fall of 9pc on the prior year.

Nonetheless, the performance was ahead of the company’s stated guidance.

Smurfit, which has around 46,000 employees across 35 countries, said its ebitda margin was 17.7pc.

Revenue for 2020 was €8.5bn, down 6pc on 2019, according to annual results from the group.

The company’s performance was impacted by higher costs.

Tony Smurfit, group CEO, said: “Both Europe and the Americas had strong demand in the fourth quarter offsetting significantly higher input costs, predominantly in recovered fibre.”

Meanwhile, profit before tax increased 10pc year-on-year to €748m.

The company had record free cash flow of €675m.

During the year Smurfit Kappa raised €660m to pursue “attractive growth opportunities”.

The company has increased its final dividend by 8pc to 87.4 cent per share, which works out at €225.5m.

Smurfit Kappa’s European business delivered a “very strong” performance with an ebitda of €1.2bn and ebitda margin of 17.8pc. Demand accelerated in the second half of 2020, with a particularly strong fourth quarter driven by increased demand across the company’s customer base, according to Mr Smurfit.

The Americans region delivered an ebitda of €372m and a record ebitda margin of 19.7pc. The performance here was due to a combination of strong market positions, acquisitions and “high-return” investments made in the region in recent years.

The company said it has repaid all specific government support schemes related to the pandemic.

In addition, it made a bonus payment to staff during the year, which works out at less than €240 per employee.

Looking forward, Mr Smurfit said that while there remains some uncertainty on the impact and duration of Covid-19, the year has started well with the continuation of the demand trends seen during the last quarter.

