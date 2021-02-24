Earnings fall 22pc at Glanbia on the back of Covid-19 impact

Global nutrition group Glanbia saw its earnings fall 22.6pc last year, according to annual results from the group.

The Kilkenny-headquartered company reported pre-exceptional earnings before interest, tax, and amortisation (ebita) of €209.6m in 2020, down from €276.8m in 2019.

The fall in earnings primarily related to challenges associated with Covid-19 in the Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) division in the second quarter of 2020.

The company said improving trends resulted in delivery of €124.6m (ebita) in the second half the year.

The company reported revenue of €3.8bn in respect of last year. On a like-for-like basis revenue grew 1.8pc in constant currency on prior year.

Profit after tax at Glanbia was €143.8m last year, down from €180.2m the prior year.

Glanbia Nutritionals (GN) drove like-for-like revenue growth of 10pc constant currency on prior year.

However, GPN was impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and delivered a like-for-like revenue decline of 13.3pc in constant currency.

Glanbia said its Joint Ventures arm delivered a “strong” performance with its reported share of profits up €13m to €61.6m.

Siobhán Talbot, Glanbia MD, said: “GN delivered a good performance versus prior year as the majority of its end-market demand was sustained throughout 2020 and it continued to execute its strategic growth agenda.”

“GPN was impacted by Covid-19 related restrictions which caused significant disruption to international markets and the North American specialty and distributor channels”

Ms Talbot added that revenue and margin trends both improved “in the second half of the year.”

During the year Glanbia’s net debt reduced by €120.4m to €493.9m.

Adjusted earnings per share of 73.78 cent was down 14.9pc in constant currency.

The company has recommended a final dividend per share of 15.94cent in respect of last year, bringing the total 2020 dividend to 26.62 cent.

Glanbia’s share buyback programme of up to €50m, which it launched in the second half of last year, remains ongoing.

Looking forward, Glanbia said it expects to deliver 6pc to 12pc growth in adjusted earnings per share in constant currency.

