Eamonn O’Reilly to step down as Dublin Port CEO

Eamonn O’Reilly is to step down as CEO of Dublin Port at the end of August.

Mr O’Reilly has been in the position since 2010.

Over the past 12 years, the company’s business volumes have grown by one quarter and profits by more than a third, according to a statement from Dublin Port.

It added that under Mr O’Reilly’s leadership, “the strategic direction of the company has been transformed by Masterplan 2040”.

Mr O’Reilly has overseen capital investment of €500m in port infrastructure and a pipeline of projects and finance have been put in place to allow development to continue to bring Dublin Port towards its “ultimate capacity” by 2040.

In his early days, Mr O’Reilly devised the concept of a 30-year plan for Dublin Port, which has provided a long-term blueprint for port development.

Commenting on his decision to leave the organisation, Mr O’Reilly said he “relished every day of my time in Dublin Port and enjoyed the challenge of developing and implementing Masterplan 2040”.

“Having gone through Brexit and with all three masterplan projects up and running – two under construction – it’s the right time for me to move on.”

The port is “well resourced” to maintain the momentum needed to deliver the additional cargo-handling capacity that is required, he added.

The board of Dublin Port has now started a recruitment process to find a new chief executive.

“I and the board are very sorry to see Eamonn depart,” Dublin Port chairman Jerry Grant said.

“We are very grateful to him for his professionalism since taking on the role in 2010 and we wish him every success in the next phase of his career.”

He added that the position of chief executive of Dublin Port “is both challenging and exciting and our challenge now is to ensure that the recruitment process that has commenced will attract a strong field of candidates, leading to the appointment of a worthy successor to Eamonn”.

Overall volumes at Dublin Port fell by 5.2pc to 34.9 million gross tonnes last year. The performance was impacted by Brexit controls introduced on January 1 last year.