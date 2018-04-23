DWF's growth shows legal firm's 'long-term commitment to Irish market'

DWF's Dublin office has grown its client base by 50pc over the last twelve months, reporting an increase of more than 120pc in turnover.

Since establishing a presence in Ireland in 2013, the global legal business has seen a recent burst of development, not least in its Irish head count, which now includes more than 50 people.

Over the last five years, it has built upon its well-known expertise in the insurance sector and has strengthened its commercial team in the Irish market. DWF has also experienced success in sectors such as financial services, real estate, dispute resolution, renewables and infrastructure.

"Ireland is a vibrant and very important economy on the global stage and DWF's continued growth confirms our long-term commitment to the Irish market," Ross Little, Executive Partner of DWF Ireland said. DWF’s wider strategic growth plans includes the evolution of its global service delivery model.

Significant deals led by its Irish branch over the last year include advising US digital media company, Irish Studio, on the acquisition of six consumer magazines from publishing house Harmonia. It also advised Erris Resources on its admission to AIM, and Capital Stage AG (Encavis) on its partnership with the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund to invest in a 140MW portfolio of solar PV projects.

Online Editors