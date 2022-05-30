DunPort raises €335m for small business loans, with State and EU backing

Irish asset manager DunPort, backed by the EU and Irish government, has raised €335m to lend to SMEs in Ireland and the UK

Irish-owned asset manager DunPort Capital Management has raised a total of €335m for small business lending across Ireland and the UK.

The fund is backed by €70m from the European Investment Fund (EIF), the EU’s dedicated small business lender, and €95m from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

The Oak Corporate Credit fund, launched last July, has already loaned around €90m to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with earnings of between €1m and €10m.

The EU and Irish state backing raises the fund’s size from €255m at its initial close last September.

“We continue to see strong and sustained demand for flexible debt solutions from a wide range of advisors, sponsors and business owners in both Ireland and the UK,” said Pat Walsh, executive director of DunPort.

“The additional capital, which includes a significant commitment from the European Investment Fund, will facilitate the continued support of SMEs across our core markets.”

The EIF subscription marks the first diversified debt fund investment in Ireland by the specialist provider of risk finance. The EIF is part of the European Investment Bank, the EU’s long-term lending arm.

The agreement between Oak and the EIF is backed by an EIB guarantee fund, which is part of the EU’s larger €750bn pandemic package, agreed in 2020.

“Thanks to this investment, we will contribute to supporting the economic recovery of Irish companies and drive growth, innovation and employment in Ireland,” said Alain Godard, chief executive of the EIF.

Since its founding in 2017, DunPort has already deployed €440m across 43 different transactions with 27 companies.