Dunnes Stores to open new shop in Dundrum Town Centre

Dunnes Stores is set to open a new outlet in Dundrum Town Centre in October.

The store, which will span 40,000 sq ft of retail space, will be the retailer’s first in the Dublin shopping centre.

The new shop will offer products from Dunnes’ homewares range, alongside children’s, men's and women's fashion.

Shopping centre operator Hammerson also confirmed that health and beauty retailer Superdrug will open a store in the centre later this month.

The new shop, which will welcome customers from July 28, will be located beside the larger Penneys store which opened in the centre last month.

A new workspace for Western Union will also open in Dundrum Town Centre in the coming months. This will be a 11,700 sq ft work and collaboration space.

It will transform a former retail storage space into a penthouse office, the first such space in the centre.

Conor Owens, Hammerson managing director of asset management in Ireland and Scotland, said the group’s strategic focus is to “welcome new brands, concepts and market firsts, introduce new revenue streams and excite and engage our visitors.”

Last year, Brown Thomas opened a new store across two floors of the centre, while Nike opened a store in Dundrum in May.

"With Dunnes Stores, Brown Thomas, Penneys and Nike Live, we now have our dream occupier line up and are now in a stronger position than before the pandemic,” Mr Owens added.

"There is more to come, and our customers can expect even more exceptional brands and experiences in the second half of the year.”