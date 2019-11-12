Dunmurry Springs Golf Club closed after €1.3m debt sold to vulture fund

Dunmurry Springs Golf Club in Co Kildare closed its gates today after its €1.3 million debt was sold by the bank to a vulture fund.

AIB is understood to have complete a loan book sale of non-performing exposures (NPEs) which is believed to include several high profile club, including at least three in the Leinster area.

“We received a letter from the vulture fund on Friday and we were all let go this morning,” said Eddie Lonergan, Director of Golf at Dunmurry Springs, which opened for play in May 2006 but had just 200 members and only five staff.

“AIB sold on the debt to the vulture fund, the owners were informed on Friday and they are closing today.”

