Dundrum makes plan to deal with threat to House of Fraser store

Dundrum Town Centre has drawn up plans to carve House of Fraser into two large shops as it readies itself for the possible closure of the troubled department store.

Dundrum Town Centre has drawn up plans to carve House of Fraser into two large shops as it readies itself for the possible closure of the troubled department store.

The owners of the centre believe that a current restructuring of the retailer may impact upon House of Fraser's Irish store.

The centre outlined plans to split the unit into two to Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, and sought exemption from planning permission for such a change.

It also highlighted the commercial sensitivities for potential new tenants around the project. A declaration of exemption was issued by the council in December.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In