Dublin's LCI teams up in helicopter JV with Sumitomo

Established in 2004, LCI already has a $6bn (€5.1bn) portfolio of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft and is owned by the New York-based Libra Group. It is the third-largest helicopter lessor in the world. (Getty/stock image)

Dublin-based lessor LCI has teamed up with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Finance to establish a $230m (€197m) helicopter leasing venture.

Established in 2004, LCI already has a $6bn (€5.1bn) portfolio of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft and is owned by the New York-based Libra Group. It is the third-largest helicopter lessor in the world.

Firms within the Sumitomo Mitsui group also own Dublin-based aircraft lessor SMBC, one of the largest lessors in the world.

The new joint venture has launched with the initial acquisition of 19 next generation helicopters.

The vehicles will be used around the world by various operators, including those involved in emergency medical services, search and rescue, and transportation to offshore wind farms. LCI said the helicopter portfolio offers a "robust profile" for investors.

Jaspal Jandu, LCI's chief financial officer, said the joint venture highlights the opportunities available in the helicopter leasing market "and demonstrates how these aircraft have now become a proven and attractive asset class."

"This partnership promises sustained and exciting growth for LCI's rotary wing business, which has already proved highly resilient during the global pandemic," according to Libra Group chairman and CEO, George Logothetis.

LCI's own helicopter fleet comprises about $1bn of assets in service, on order and under management. It includes helicopters manufactured by Airbus, Sikorsky and Leonardo.

The latest set of publicly-available accounts for LCI Helicopters (Ireland), show that the group made a $2m (€1.7m) profit in 2018. It generated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $28.1m and an operating profit of just under $19m.

Revenue at the business rose to $33m during 2018, from almost $29m the year before.

In May, LCI established a co-investment vehicle with Thora Capital and Rive Private Investment, with six helicopters valued at more than $100m.

It launched its first helicopter co-investment vehicle last year, with the Flexam Tangible Asset Income Fund.

Meanwhile, Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant AerCap yesterday unveiled a tender offer related to $3.6bn of outstanding debt. It plans to buy $500m of the debt, which is spread across four tranches.

Irish Independent