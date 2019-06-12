Dublin’s Keyword Studios continues acquisition spree

Founded in 2003 and based in Vancouver, Canada, Descriptive Video Works’ provides audio description services.

The company works primarily with broadcasters and streaming media providers in Canada and the United States such as NBC Universal, CBS, and CBC. It is also an approved Netflix Post-Production Partner (NP3) for English audio description services.

Keywords is paying cash of CAD$2.24m for the group on completion of the deal, while the rest of the purchase will be funded through the issue of 35,560 new ordinary shares in Keywords.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords Studios, said: “We are looking forward to supporting the accessibility needs of the film, TV and video-games industry as these markets continue to develop.”

“The acquisition also provides Keywords with its first studio in Vancouver, a city with very active involvement in film, television and video games and we hope to grow our presence there accordingly.”

In April Keywords acquired Japanese group Wizcorp for JPY120m (€953,000).

Last year Keywords purchased eight companies, and the group has plans to buy a similar number this year, with a focus on marketing, engineering and audio companies.

In 2018 the group saw its revenue jump 66pc to €250.8m. On a like-for-like basis revenue increased 10pc last year.

Online Editors