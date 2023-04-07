Dublin’s Institute of Education sold to UK group

Yvonne O'Toole, Principal, and Peter Kearns, Managing Director, pictured at the Institute of Education on Lower Leeson Street Photograph - Naoise Culhane

Private secondary school Institute of Education has been acquired by UK international schools group Duke Education.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The Institute, which is located on Leeson Street in Dublin city, was founded in 1969 by the late Ray Kearns.

It offers tuition and exam preparation courses in a total of 28 Leaving Cert subjects, with over 7,000 full and part-time students.

The Institute also employs 200 staff.

The school’s name, operating model and existing teaching arrangements are set to remain unchanged under the terms of the acquisition by Dukes Education.

Principal Yvonne O’Toole will continue in her role, while current managing director Peter Kearns will step down from his position.

Following the sale, he will move to a strategic advisory role.

Fellow director Úna Kearns will also step down from her position and is set to leave the Institute after 22 years.

“For 25 years, I have had the honour to manage The Institute alongside Úna, and to continue the great work started by [our] late father Ray who founded the school back in 1969,” Peter Kearns said.

“The ethos of excellence that has been the hallmark of the Institute of Education will continue to prevail under Dukes Education, and our combined expertise and experience will help build on our great successes to date,” he added.

The purchase of the Institute marks Dukes Education’s entry into the Irish market.

Founded in 2015, the group currently owns a number of schools, colleges and nurseries across the UK and Europe.

“This is a strategically important step for Dukes and a fitting legacy for the Kearns family who created and built the Institute up over five decades to become one of Ireland’s best known educational facilities,” chairman and founder Aatif Hassan said.

The Institute was advised on the deal by Clearwater International, KPMG, Arthur Cox and MHC Solicitors.