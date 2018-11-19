Guinness Enterprise Centre (GEC) has invested €200,000 in a new initiative that will see the Dublin site partner with 120 other enterprise hubs in Ireland.

Dublin's GEC invests €200k in new network initiative with 120 enterprise hubs in Ireland

The CoConnect programme will allow startups based in any connecting hub use GEC's coworking space, while budding firms at the Dublin centre can base themselves in any of the 120 connected spaces across the country.

Over the last six months, the GEC has already partnered with more than 40 enterprise hubs as part of the CoConnect pilot initiative.

GEC manager Eamonn Sayers, Manager, Guinness Enterprise Centre said that establishing such an extensive entrepreneurial network "can make all the difference to a start-up".

Furthermore, the companies that get involved with the initiative through their respective enterprise base will have access to the GEC's University Programme.

Through this programme, start-ups can work with Irish and international MBA and PhD students on finding solutions to their business challenges.

The GEC was named as the World’s Top Business Incubator, Collaborating with University at the UBI Awards this year.

