Dublin’s Amryt strikes $330m US takeover deal

Dublin based rare disease treatment specialist Amryt has announced a transformational $330m takeover of US peer Chiasma, in an all-stock combination.

The group will continue to be headquartered in Dublin and listed in New York and London. Amryt shareholders will own 60pc of the merged businesses after the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

The combined company will be a global leader in rare and orphan diseases with three on-market commercial products, a global commercial and operational footprint and a significant development pipeline of therapies with the financial flexibility to execute its growth plans, the companies said.

Amryt CEO Dr. Joe Wiley, said the transaction “brings together two teams that have a strong track record of execution and passion for developing therapies that can help improve the lives of patients in need”.

“The combined business will have three approved commercial products and an exciting pipeline of development asset s. Our lead development candidate, Oleogel-S10, is currently progressing through the regulatory process in the US and EU and , if approved, will bring our portfolio of commercial products to four.”

The transaction has been approved and recommended by the Boards of both Amryt and Chiasma.

Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing five Amryt ordinary shares. As of the close of trading on May 4, 2021 Amryt’s ordinary shares on AIM were £2.00 ($2.78) per share and Amryt’s ADS’s on Nasdaq were $12.95 (£9.31) per ADS.

After the deal Amryt will continue to be led by Dr Joe Wiley with Raj Kannan, CEO of Chiasma, is expected to join the new board of Amryt on closing of the transaction along with one additional director.

US investment bank Moelis was exclusive financial advisor to Amryt with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as legal advisor to Amryt in this transaction. Shore Capital is acting as nominated advisor (NOMAD) and joint broker to Amryt.

Torreya Capital is Chiasma’s financial advisor and Goodwin Procter is serving as legal advisor.