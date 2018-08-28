Dublin-listed PetroNeft intersects oil-bearing reservoir

Irish oil and gas explorer Petroneft has intersected an oil-bearing reservoir in the Tomsk region in Western Siberia.

Two Upper Jurassic intervals (J1-1 and J1-3) have been cored, logged and open hole tested, resulting in a combined flow rate of 399 barrels of fluid per day.

In a statement the group said the success "exceeded expectations."

The well is the first one drilled with the help of 3D seismic data acquired by PetroNeft in 2014, and is approximately 5km from the previous two oil wells which were drilled along the southern boundary of the field (C-1 & C-3).

Petroneft has a 50pc share in the licence, and the result has the potential to increase gross reserves by 40 million barrels of oil, 20 million of which will be net to PetroNeft.

"We are very pleased with the results of the C-4 well so far as it has demonstrated the value of the Cheremshanskoye field within Licence 67," Dennis Francis, CEO of PetroNeft, said.

"Although the open hole tests have been of relatively short duration, the additional log and core data are very encouraging with both the J1-1 and J1-3 intervals exceeding pre-drill estimates."

Petroneft was previously the subject of a boardroom battle as largest shareholder Natlata clashed with management over the direction of the business.

An agreement was eventually reached which saw Natlata's ultimate beneficial owner Maxim Korobov join the Petroneft board.

(Additional reporting Reuters)

