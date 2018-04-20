Dublin-headquartered Shire rejects €48bn takeover bid from Japanese rival

Takeda made a cash and stock offer of £46.50 pounds (€53.49) a share in a bid intended to give Japan's biggest drugmaker a broader global reach. It is seeking new assets in gastrointestinal diseases and nervous-system ailments, and key treatments in the late stages of testing.

"Discussions between the parties regarding a potential offer are ongoing," Takeda said. "Takeda and its board reiterate that it will remain disciplined with respect to the terms of any such offer." The offer is a 51pc premium to Shire's closing price on March 27, the day before Takeda confirmed its interest. Shares of Massachusetts-based Shire surged as much as 12pc in London, where its listed.

"We think that Takeda's recently expressed interest in Shire may flush out other potential bidders, most likely among the US pharma heavyweights including Pfizer, Amgen and AbbVie," analysts at United First Partners said in a note.