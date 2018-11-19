Dublin-headquartered Inflazome completes €40m funding round

Inflazome is developing potent and selective small-molecule inhibitors of the NLRP3 inflammasome, to stop the cycle of chronic inflammation that drives such diseases.

Data indicates that the NLRP3 inflammasome is overactive in a broad range of serious medical conditions driven by harmful inflammation, the company said.

These include neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, gout, osteoarthritis, liver, kidney and cardiovascular diseases.

The funds raised will be used to advance the company’s NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors into multiple clinical trials in 2019, with next-generation compounds following thereafter.

Financing was led by Forbion, with Longitude Capital and founding investors, Novartis Venture Fund and Fountain Healthcare Partners, also participating.

"Recognising the important role of the inflammasome in many major diseases, we intensively screened the universe of companies active in this space," Dr Marco Boorsma, general partner at Forbion Capital Partners, said.

"We decided to back Inflazome because of their leading position, deep understanding of inflammasome biology, foundational IP position and advanced and diversified pipeline of NLRP3 modulators."

"We were also highly impressed with the experience and knowledge of the company’s management team and board."

Inflazome was founded in 2016 by academics Prof. Matt Cooper, the University of Queensland (Australia) and Professor Luke O’Neill, Trinity College Dublin, following a joint collaboration between the two.

