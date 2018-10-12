Dublin-headquartered Arkphire secures multimillion euro investment from new Bregal Milestone fund

Irish tech firm Arkphire has secured a multimillion euro investment from Bregal Milestone's new €400m pan-European fund.

The private capital firm's fund is dedicated to investing in high-growth European companies, and commitments generally range from €20m to €60m.

Arkphire’s co-founder and CEO, Paschal Naylor and his team will collaborate with Bregal Milestone to strengthen and grow its market position in client services, network services, IT procurement, data centre and managed services

The Dublin-headquartered firm integrates technologies from global IT companies to solve its clients' business challenges.

Its customers cover large multinationals, leading Irish organisations and public sector agencies within a range of industries including telecommunications, finance, pharma, healthcare and energy.

In the past four years, Arkphire has grown turnover from €20m to over €90m, and has been recognised as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Ireland.

Mr Naylor said that his company was seeking a long-term partner who shared Arkphire's entrepreneurial values.

Arkphire currently employs more than 90 people across its various divisions.

