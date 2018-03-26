DataSolutions has invested €105,000 in helping its partners generate additional sales through the demonstration of new technologies.

Dublin-based DataSolutions invests over €100k to help showcase tech solutions to customers

The Dublin-based IT solutions distributor is introducing two initiatives, Citrix Cloud Labs and the Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Hub, which will allow resellers show potential customers the business benefits of their solutions.

Citrix Cloud Labs is a service that will demonstrate to Irish firms the value and cost savings of Citrix Cloud Services. Francis O’Haire, group technology director, DataSolutions, said "seeing a technology in action is worth a thousand product brochures or PowerPoint presentations".

"More and more companies are adopting a “cloud-first” strategy for delivering IT and Citrix and its partners are ideally placed to take advantage of this trend," he said. "Selling Citrix Cloud Services will help partners to bring the benefits of cloud to their customers while elevating their strategic relationship with them."

HCI Hub is also being launched to help its channel partners in Ireland capitalise on the Hyper Converged Integrated Systems market that analyst firm Gartner predicts will be worth $5bn by 2019. Microsite Hub focuses on lead generation and contains a range of assets including downloadable HCI guides and videos for end user, and the ability to request webinars and call backs.

Roberta McCrossan, group marketing director, DataSolutions, said that Hyper Converged Infrastructure is a rapidly growing market that demonstrates huge potential. "However, many of our Irish partners don’t have the internal resources or marketing capacity to engage customers in this area," she said.

"The HCI Hub plugs this gap as it enables our resellers to educate their customers about the benefits of hyper convergence and drive sales engagement in the Irish market."

