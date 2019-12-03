Dublin is one of the world's best cities to land a job but dead last for finding a suitable place to live, according to a global survey of expatriate workers.

Dublin is one of the world's best cities to land a job but dead last for finding a suitable place to live, according to a global survey of expatriate workers.

Dublin worst city in the world for expats to find housing - survey

Some 86pc of international workers surveyed about their experiences in Dublin said they found it hard to find a place to live here, versus just 32pc worldwide.

The ‘Expat Insider’ research by professional network InterNations, a Munich-based firm with 3.76 million members, gave only middling or weak scores to Dublin in a field of the world’s top 82 cities for international workers.

The scores are markedly lower in most categories than in previous annual surveys, illustrating what the American Chamber of Commerce in Ireland and others recently have highlighted as deteriorating quality-of-life issues in the capital.

Dublin was rated 72nd overall, with its strongest scores coming in a basket of topics related to jobs, careers and work-life balance.

It is the third-best city among the 82 for pursuing a job and career - behind only Ho Chi Minh City and Prague - while Dublin is in 21st place for job security and work-life balance.

Worldwide, 64pc say they’re satisfied with their job. In Dublin that figure rises to 76pc.

This is by far the strongest-performing area for Dublin, which last year was ranked 21st for job opportunities and career prospects, 28th for work-life balance and 33rd for job security.

The capital also is ranked comparatively highly for its friendliness, attaining 16th place - a six-place fall from last year.

But in all other respects, Dublin is rated from middling to poor and on a downward trajectory.

Its transport network is 70th, down from 61st; its health and environment 71st, down from 61st; its cost of living 76th, down from 68th; and its leisure and climate 80th, down from 68th.

Dublin takes last place for accessibility to affordable housing, a sharp fall from its 68th place last year and 50th place in 2017.

By contrast, the top five cities for housing are, in order, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Houston and Montréal. The top European city is Budapest in 11th place. Chicago is the top US city in 20th.

The survey received responses from more than 20,000 members worldwide. One Brazilian respondent criticised Ireland’s living costs and described Dublin as “a nightmare to find an apartment to rent and equally so to find good childcare options”.

Online Editors