Dublin tech company Glantus buys UK group for €1.9m

Dynistics provides software and services to a range of industries, in particular the education sector.

Maurice Healy, Glantus founder, said: “With the acquisition of Dynistics, Glantus has enhanced its product portfolio and consolidated its position as a supplier of quality analytics solutions into the UK market.”

“It also has a specialist solution for the education sector in Ireland and the United States,” he added.

Established in 1994, Glantus provides software solutions and artificial intelligence.

The group has offices in Dublin, London, and New York.

Glantus clients include Chill Insurance, CityJet, Paddy Power, and Toyota.

Online Editors