Dublin security business receives €3.6m investment

Action24, a Dublin based security business which provides intruder alarms, CCTV and access control solutions, has received a €3.6m investment from growth capital investor BGF.

Based in Sandyford, Action24 has 13,000 customers nationwide, it employs 75 staff.

Experienced financier Conor Sheahan is joining Action24 as chairman and will invest in the business alongside BGF.

Mr Sheahan has considerable experience in mentoring fast growing businesses including international technology company, Learnosity and Accelerated Payments.

Mark Sykes from BGF will join the Action24 board with Jack O’Kelly of BGF joining as a board observer.

Aaron Mooney, CEO of Action24 said: “BGF have shared our vision for the business from our first interactions, and we are very pleased today to be bringing them on board.

This investment will help support Action24 on our next exciting phase of growth.”

Action24 was founded by Derek Mooney in 1981. Mr Mooney took over as CEO in 2018 and has led the company’s continued expansion.

This latest investment by BGF follows €10.5m in financing by the Irish group announced a week ago in Irish based cybersecurity specialists, Edgescan.

