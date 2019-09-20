Dublin risks being 'yellow pack' airport despite runway: DAA boss

It follows more than a decade of planning and seven months of site clearance, road building and foundation work.

But airport operator DAA warns that plans to reduce charges on passengers will prevent the airport from fully capitalising on the €320m runway, which is due to be completed by early 2021 and open to traffic by the end of that year.

"The full economic benefits of the new runway risk being squandered in the medium term, as Dublin Airport will be unable to afford the investment urgently needed in other facilities, unless the Commission for Aviation Regulation reverses its plan to cut airport charges by 22pc," DAA chief executive Dalton Philips said.

"Because of the regulator's proposals we could end up with a world-class new runway, but a 'yellow pack' passenger experience."

In May, the regulator ann- ounced plans to reduce the fee applied to each Dublin passenger ticket, a move backed by the airport's two biggest airline customers, Aer Lingus and Ryanair.

DAA responded in July by shelving its €1.8bn plans to expand boarding gates, parking stands and terminal facilities, arguing it needed fees to remain the same or go higher.

The regulator's final decision following presentations from DAA and more than a dozen airline users is expected by the end of the month.

DAA says about 300 people are employed in constructing the 3.1km runway, which runs parallel to, and is some 1.7 km north of, the existing runway.

The concrete being poured represents the top layer of a metre-thick, four-layer runway able to handle fully loaded jets.

Irish Independent