Dublin rare disease treatment specialist Amryt in €1.4bn sale

Dublin based rare disease treatment specialist Amryt has announced a sale to Italy’s Chiesi at a price more than double the Irish company’s closing stock price on Friday.

The deal announced late on Sunday values Amryt at up to US$1.48bn (€1.39bn).

It comes eight months after Amryt’s $330m takeover of US peer Chiasma, in an all-stock combination.

Amryt’s own sale includes an offer of US$14.50 in cash per five Amryt shares plus up to an additional US$2.50 per share in contingent value rights of based on certain milestones being achieved by Amryt’s Filsuvez ® product.

The two companies said on Sunday they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Chiesi will acquire Amryt. The deal was unanimously approved by both Chiesi and Amryt boards and is anticipated to close by the end of the first half of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions – including shareholder approval.

Under the terms of the Transaction, Chiesi will purchase all outstanding shares of Amryt for a purchase price per American Depositary Share (ADS) of Amryt, which each represent five Amryt ordinary shares, of US$14.50 (or US$2.90 per ordinary share) in cash, plus the contingent value rights payable if certain milestones related to Amryt’s product Filsuvez® are achieved.

ADS are US dollar-denominated shares of a foreign-based company available for purchase on an American stock exchange.

The total transaction value implied is approximately US$1.25bn in upfront consideration, representing a 107pc premium based on Amryt ADS’ closing price of US$7.00 on January 6th plus an additional approximately US$225m, potentially.

Amryt Pharma CEO Dr. Joe Wiley said he was: “incredibly proud of what Amryt has accomplished for patients, their families, healthcare professionals and shareholders since we established our business in 2015.”

" In less than 8 years, we have built from the ground up, a high growth and globally respected company in the biotechnology industry and the rare disease space,” he said.

The sale to Chiesi will further maximise the value of Amryt’s current portfolio and pipeline and most importantly, will accelerate our ability to reach more patients in need globally, he said.

Marco Vecchia, CEO of Chiesi Group, said the deal will help his business further expand its commitment to people living with rare diseases, the majority of which still have no cure or approved treatment.

Amryt’s board had evaluated the sale against the Irish company’s standalone prospects and determined that the compelling and certain cash consideration and meaningful upside presented by the CVRs provides superior risk-adjusted value, Dr Wylie said.

The transaction is endorsed and supported by voting agreements entered into with Amryt’s lead shareholders: funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management LP and Highbridge Capital Management and the Founders – Dr. Joe Wiley, Rory Nealon and Chairman Ray Stafford, the company said.

The deal is to be effected by means of a UK scheme of arrangement and is subject to the approval of Amryt shareholders, sanction by UK courts and regulatory/antitrust approvals and is expected to close during the first half of 2023.

Centerview Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor and Dechert as legal advisor to Chiesi.

Moelis is exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP are serving as legal advisors to Amryt.