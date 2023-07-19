Dublin Pride sees biggest spend of the month

The Dublin Pride festival was worth more to the economy than the June bank holiday, driving big spending in bars and restaurants.

Data tracked by the AIB Spend Trend research showed June spending in pubs and restaurants peaked on the day of the Dublin Pride parade, the high point of a growing annual series of events to mark the struggle for gay rights.

The 2023 Dublin Pride parade celebrated its 40th anniversary this year and is now an established and significant fixture in the city calendar.

Speaking prior to the parade, Jamie Kennedy, executive director at Dublin Pride, said the parade attracts 60,000-80,000 people and is now a “well-oiled machine”.

The June Bank Holiday weekend at the start of the month was less busy for bars but brought a 20pc hotel spend increase.

June 2023 was the hottest on record, which may have influenced the mix of spending.

Average daily spending in pubs increased by 28pc versus May, spending in hotels was up 12pc and up 7pc in restaurants.

The data was compiled from around 70 million debit and credit card transactions in store and online during June 2023 and has been anonymised and aggregated. Data provided by AIB features one of the most comprehensive and accurate data sets on consumer spending in Ireland.

While the leisure sector enjoyed a boom, the sunny weather had a more muted effect on gardeners and DIYers.

Spending on hardware fell by 3pc in June versus May, albeit from a high. Overall average daily spending increased by 4pc during the month. Spend on groceries increased by 3pc.

Head of SME Banking at AIB, John Brennan, said “Summer is typically a busy time for the hospitality sector, and pubs are experiencing a strong start with a 28pc increase in spending in June.”

The spending trend information is vital for businesses, he said, enabling them to plan for both peak and off-peak periods throughout the year to effectively meet their customers’ needs.