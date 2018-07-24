Dublin Port will ramp investment up to €1bn

The port is planning to invest €1bn in its facilities over the next 10 years, compared to a previous projection of €600m.

Eamonn O'Reilly, CEO of Dublin Port Company. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

It told the Irish Independent it will have sufficient financial firepower in place, drawing on its own cash flow, funding from the European Investment Bank, and backing from other lenders. It is abandoning plans to deepen the port to 12 metres, saying that ongoing work to deepen it to 10 metres will suffice. It is also lifting the extent to which it plans to increase the port's capacity.

"The revised masterplan is founded on our commitment to the proper planning and sustainable development of Dublin Port," CEO Eamonn O'Reilly said.

"As we build more capacity on the same footprint in Dublin Port, we will continue to work to achieve a reintegration of the port with the city. Next year, for example, will see construction start on a 4km greenway for pedestrians and cyclists on the northern fringe of the port overlooking the Tolka estuary."

The port posted a 5.2pc year-on-year increase in cargo volumes in the first half of the year. Both imports and exports increased, while ferry passenger numbers rose 2.7pc.

Cruise ship calls to the port rose to 61 in the first half of this year, compared to 50 last year.

Petroleum imports and animal feed drove growth of 11.5pc in bulk commodities, the report said.

"We had budgeted for growth of 5pc this year, but are now running at the higher rate of 5.2pc," Mr O'Reilly said.

"At this level, by the end of 2018 we will have seen growth of 37pc in just six years. This is significantly higher than our masterplan planning growth rate of 3.3pc and highlights the need for us to build additional port capacity at a faster rate," he added.

"Where we had been planning to invest €600m in the decade to 2027, we now know we need to spend €1,000m if we are to continue to provide capacity for our customers.

"Our investments match those of the major shipping lines such as Irish Ferries, Stena Line and CLdN, all of whom have already or will shortly introduce new larger ships on services between Dublin and both the UK and continental Europe."

Mr O'Reilly said the port was working with relevant State agencies to ensure border control and inspection facilities were in place to deal with the potential effects of Brexit. The port reiterated that a previous proposal to reclaim land from Dublin Bay is being ditched.

It said work has begun on the so-called Dublin Inland Port close to Dublin Airport, which will span 44 hectares and house logistics operations on the port's behalf.

The port is also working on the Southern Port Access Route - designed to connect the port tunnel on the north side of the Liffey to the port's southern lands at the Poolbeg peninsula.

Mr O'Reilly told the 'Sunday Independent' earlier this year that this was likely to be a new bridge rather than a new tunnel.

Irish Independent