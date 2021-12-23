Dublin-listed Uniphar announces three acquisitions

Pharmacy supplies group Uniphar has announced the purchase of three separate companies.

The Dublin-listed firm has acquired UK-based pharmaceutical marketing agency E4H.

It has also acquired UK-based pharmaceutical distributor Devonshire Healthcare Services and Irish-headquartered pharmacy services group, Navi Group.

The combined revenue of the acquisitions is €39m.

Following the acquisitions, 110 employees will join Uniphar.

E4H offers a “wide range” of digital and communications solutions to the pharmaceutical industry, including brand and strategy commercialisation, digital development, omnichannel delivery, and data analysis.

Devonshire has provided access to unlicensed and difficult to source medicines across the Middle East and North Africa (NEMA) region for 25 years to a variety of healthcare authorities, hospitals, overseas ministries of health and military agencies, Uniphar said.

Navi “drives innovation” within the pharmacy sector in Ireland through its digital platforms and “consistent supply of quality pharmaceutical products to its Irish and MENA partners,” Uniphar added. This acquisition is subject to approval by the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and is anticipated to complete in the first half of next year.

Each acquisition includes an upfront payment, as well as a contingent consideration payable upon achievement of “certain financial hurdles.”

Each of the businesses is expected to deliver a return on capital employed to the group in line with Uniphar's target rate of 12pc-15pc within three years.

Ger Rabbette, CEO of Uniphar said: "We are delighted to announce three acquisitions today, one across each of Uniphar's divisions which accelerates our strategic objectives and demonstrates our continued focus on identifying and executing compelling M&A opportunities that meet or exceed our strict returns criteria.”

Uniphar made a gross profit of €134m in the first half of this year, a 30pc increase on the same period in 2020.

Announcing its interim results in September, the company said it had experienced a “strong performance” across all three of its divisions with its commercial and clinical unit outperforming medium-term guidance and delivering 23.7pc organic growth.