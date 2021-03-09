Dublin-listed PetroNeft starts production at Russian well

Dublin-listed PetroNeft Resources says production has started at its Licence 67 in Russia.

PetroNeft is focused on the Tomsk Oblast region in Russia.

In a statement today the company said production has commenced from the C-4 well on the Cheremshanskoye field.

The well has been “flowing naturally” with production building as the choke size has been gradually increased. The current flow rate is 243 barrels of oil per day.

PetroNeft said its plan is to monitor reservoir performance and at an appropriate time install a pump to maximise production and further increase revenue.

The well, which is located on the northern margin of the Cheremshanskoye field, was drilled during 2018 and tested oil at a combined 179 barrels of oil per day.

The well was re-entered early last year to perform an extended well test. During this test, the well flowed at various choke sizes, according to the company.

The production comes shortly after PetroNeft recently increased its interest in Licence 67 to 90pc from 50pc.

David Sturt, CEO of PetroNeft said: "Particularly as it closely follows the increase in our equity stake to 90pc, we are delighted with the news from Cheremshanskoye.”

“Early results from the initial well suggest that this well will perform at or above our expectations. This is a major achievement for the company bringing the Cheremshanskoye field in to production.”

Mr Sturt added that there is “considerable potential to increase value through development of this field due to the size of the structure, proximity to good infrastructure and the field being eligible for a reduction in the production tax.”

Last month the company raised $2.9m through a convertible loan facility.

The company has entered the loan, which matures in March 2023, with a group of thirteen lenders.

Mr Sturt is providing $300,482 of the loan to the company.

