Dublin-listed Open Orphan wins €4.7m challenge study contract

Dublin-listed Open Orphan has won a £4.3m (€4.7m) contract to conduct a human viral challenge study.

The contact is with one of the global top 10 vaccine companies.

This trial will be conducted in the company's dedicated human viral challenge quarantine unit in London.

The facility is Europe's only commercial 24-bedroom quarantine clinic with on-site virology laboratory, according to a statement from the company.

Work on this new contract has started, and the contract is expected to be delivered early next year, with the majority of revenues being generated in the first half of 2021.

Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan, said: "Open Orphan continues to execute on its substantial pipeline that has been built up by the expertise and experience of our professional and hardworking teams in Hvivo and Venn Life Sciences.

We are focused on continuing to deliver large and profitable contracts which demonstrate Hvivo’s position as the world leader in the testing of vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials.”

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs - treatments developed for medical conditions which, because they are so rare, few pharmaceutical companies pursue research into.

The company was founded in 2017 with the aim of becoming a leading specialist contract research pharmaceutical services business.

In May, Open Orphan raised £12m (€13.4m) via an oversubscribed share placing.

Online Editors